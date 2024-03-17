Meet the woman who owns, operates Kansas City's first Vietnamese coffee shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March is Women’s History Month! It’s a time to celebrate past and present generations of women across the world, and how their adversity and accomplishments alike paved the way for future generations of women. In Kansas City, countless women-owned and operated businesses are paving the way.

Jackie Nguyen is one of them. She owns Café Cà Phê, Kansas City's first Vietnamese coffee shop.

"I started this adventure in the pandemic when I lost my job," Jackie said. "I really moved here to Kansas City to seek refuge for a little bit."

Jackie started selling coffee after completely starting over.

"Prior to owning a coffee shop, I was actually a Broadway actor, I did musicals," she said. "I actually toured through Kansas city with the musical Miss Saigon."

With bold coffee and authentic smiles, each cup is a reminder of how far she's come.

"I pursued theater and I went for it; I pursued opening a coffee shop and I went for it; I didn't let me being a woman or me being a woman of color get in my way," Jackie said. "I really hope that resonates, especially with young Asian girls."

Not at all coincidental is her business is also less than a half mile from CPKC Stadium. It's yet another reminder of how far women across the world are going.

"I'm a 35-year-old woman; I feel like a little girl when I get to see lots of cool professional women out there just kicking butt, and so it really just encourages me to continue to kick butt," Jackie said.

It's women's history and Kansas City history, because of the trials and the tribulations, and, for Jackie, the will to keep dreaming.

"If you have a belief, you have a dream, you just keep going," Jackie said.

