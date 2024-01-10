Midwest Krawlers, Kansas City-based off-road club, gives free rides to workers in need

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — With snow still firmly planted across the Kansas City area, some essential workers are relying on helpful neighbors to get to work on time.

“Our patients need us,” Kate Maher said. “They depend on us and it’s my duty to be here.”

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Abby Dodge

Maher is a nursing student living in Lawrence. She drives a small car, and didn't trust it to make the drive into work Wednesday morning.

“It doesn’t hold up well in this weather, so [I] wasn’t excited,” she said.

The Midwest Krawlers are based in Kansas City.

They spend most of the time taking their all-terrain vehicles out on the trails, but reserve the winter for free “Snow Squad” rides, like the one Maher took today.

“When we have the opportunity to get in weather like this to help, especially first responders, be able to get where they can do what they do to help the community, it’s a win-win for everybody," said Michael Gordon, a Midwest Krawler member.

Gordon said he spent most of his day Tuesday driving around the Lawrence area for fun. He did add he helped pull a few people out of ditches with his Jeep.

“I just enjoy helping people,” he said. “It’s just kind of always been my nature.”

If you are a healthcare worker or first responder in need of a ride during upcoming snow events, you can request help from the Snow Squad here.

The page is only live when the club activates the snow squad.

—