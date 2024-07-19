Missouri Medicaid now covers routine dental exams for adults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dental care is now a reality for more Missourians this month.

The state’s Medicaid program now covers routine dental exams for adults as of July 1.

According to a KFF survey, nearly 40% of adults on Medicaid don't or can't get dental care because of the cost.

Kathy Watkins is one of those people.

"I've been going without teeth for quite a while now,” Watkins said.

Expanded Medicaid coverage makes more dental care possible for patients like Kathy.

“I can't afford to get dental insurance and stuff like that,” Watkins said. “You know, I barely make it each month.”

Watkins wants to get dentures.

She’s already gotten her mouth looked at by her doctors at KC Care Health Center in Jackson County.

Dentures are not yet covered by Medicaid in Missouri, but she said every little bit helps.

"Kids are healthier when parents have good access to healthcare," Dr. Aaron Bumann, a public policy advocate for the Missouri Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and pediatric dentist in Liberty, said. “I think we still have a fair amount of work to do."

He sees patients on Medicaid, like Tiffany Toph's three children.

“We're on a pretty tight budget, so without that it would be really difficult to get dental care for them,” Toph said.

Bumann said he looks forward to even more coverage for adults in Missouri for things like dentures.

“If I would have had this in the past, I probably wouldn't be having to get dentures,” Watkins said. “There's a lot of people that are younger and it will help them.”

