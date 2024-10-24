New project in Kansas City's Beacon Hill looks to provide affordable housing

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

The Kansas City area is not alone in its pursuit of expanding access to affordable housing. A new project, "The Mabion" in Kansas City, Missouri's Beacon Hill neighborhood hopes to fill the need.

On Thursday, officials from the Bethlehem Kingdom Center, SAVE Inc., and The Vecino Group, gathered to break ground on the project.

“We have an excellent opportunity with this project to bring transformation to our city” Bethlehem Kingdom Center lead pastor Ray Mabion II said.

The project hopes to both transform and rehabilitate the community.

“In that transformation, we want to be able to make sure that some of the residents can still stay” Mabion says.

The lot at the corner of E. 28th Street and Forest Avenue will be developed into affordable housing units.

The project is named after pastor Ray Mabion Sr., who has long been a champion for the community.

His former church sits on that side of the street which the family now owns. His son says even though his father didn’t want the recognition, he deserved it.

Chris Morrison Ray Mabion Sr.

“I’m grateful that he is still able to see this; His heart is attached” said Mabion II.

The Nash Group specializes in affordable housing developments, providing housing options for individuals living in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods in Kansas City, Missouri, and across the country.

Former Kansas City, Missouri, Councilman Troy Nash services as CEO of the Nash Group.

“I grew up here this is area, as did Arielle (his daughter),” Nash said. “I have had the honor and the distinct personal privilege of representing this area on the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council for eight years. That’s where I met Mr. Mabion and he has had an impact not only on my professional life but my personal life as well. It’s a natural extension of who we are and what we do.”

Chris Morrison Troy Nash and Arielle Nash, The Nash Development Group

The project will consist of 57 new modern-styled apartments with updated appliances available in one, two and three bedroom layouts. There are no income requirements for renters and the developer says the apartments will be cheaper than the market rate but have the same quality.

“It’s really needed; We are in a housing crisis” Nash Group president Arielle Nash says. “But to be able to bring something to the marketplace that is affordable like we are here today with The Mabion has been so amazing just to work with the city. And I know that it is going to impact the community and become an economic catalyst for other developments around the area as well.”

Chris Morrison Alyce King

Beacon Hill resident Alyce King has called the neighborhood home for more than six decades. She says she's looking forward to the project.

“I think it’s going to be good for people who need a good place to live,” King said.

The project is a part of the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund that takes nvestments in the fund to almost 3,000 new units of housing for Kansas City families.

“What an exciting day,” Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “What a thrilling day.”

The project is expected to be completed by next fall.

