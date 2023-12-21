'Not again': Cannoli mobile stolen during busiest season at Jasper's Italian Restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most of the time, the cannoli mobile at Jasper's Italian Restaurant is a novelty, but this time of year, it's vital to the Kansas City staple's operation.

That's why Jasper J. Mirabile, owner of Jasper's, is asking for help after the cannoli mobile was stolen for a third time in recent years.

“Well, first I thought it was a joke. I said, 'No, not again.' Not the third time. Please don’t let this happen. Not this week," Mirabile said.

Mirabile and Kansas City, Missouri, police said the mobile was stolen overnight from the restaurant's parking lot.

Just over a year ago in September 2022, Mirabile found himself dealing with the same issue.

“This time, they got us though. I’ll tell you," Mirabile said. "Other times, it was Memorial Day weekend, Labor Day weekend. We’re closed. Have your fun you know, not this time.”

Mirabile said that without the van, they're finding other ways to make it work.

“I have my nephew's truck. My great-nephews truck and my son-in-law," he said. "We borrowed his also to make deliveries with. We’re figuring it out.”

The work at the restaurant hasn't stopped, and neither has the hope from Mirabile that the van will be returned.

“If you see a Cannoli mobile around town, it is not on delivery from Jasper’s or Marco Polo’s right now," he said. "I can guarantee you that.”

Mirabile asked anyone who may see the van too contact the Kansas City Police Department.

