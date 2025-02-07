Olathe Barbie collector says Super Bowl dolls show representation, bring people together

OLATHE, Kan. — Did you know the Chiefs are the only team with a Super Bowl Barbie doll?

Mattel launched its Super Bowl collectibles for the second year, but only the winning team will actually end up being represented through a doll.

You can pre-order a Chiefs-inspired or Eagles-inspired Super Bowl doll on the Mattel website now, but the winning team will get their dolls, while the losing team will get refunds.

Olathe resident Sonya Larson’s job is definitely "Barbie collector"’ She’s even got her own Barbie cave in her basement.

“The reason I started collecting Black Barbie was because when I was little, I couldn't find them,” Larson said.

For Larson, collecting Barbie dolls started with wanting to see herself in her dolls.

“If you don't see someone that looks like you, that does something that you want to do, it's harder for you to believe that you can do it as well,” she said.

Her exclusive collection of Black Barbies is what makes her Barbie cave so unique. And of course, there’s a special place for Chiefs Kingdom here too.

“This is the first installment of, hopefully, you know a tradition that they continue forever,” Larson said. “Very first 3-peat, very first Super Bowl Barbie.”

It’s the tale of two firsts: the Chiefs are fighting to make history, and Larson hopes we’ll keep learning from ours. Plus, that can be every Barbie’s job.

“Who would have ever thought Super Bowl Barbie would come together?” Larson said. “But that's bringing conversations into the world that people never would have thought of.”

