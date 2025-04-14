Park Hill parents concerned over potential relocation of special needs student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents with students in special education at the Park Hill School District will meet at the Green Hills Library Center Monday night to address concerns they have about the potential relocation of their kids.

A few weeks after redistricting in the school district, special education parents received an email stating the district is reconsidering the special education programming, and it could potentially impact students.

"That’s all we know," said Kelli Johnson who has a son with special needs.

The Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC) is made up of other parents in the district like Johnson. They invited administratos and the school board to their meeting on Monday night. They hope to get some answers and hear a plan.

Johnson is concerned it would isolate special needs kids, like her son Drace who has Down Syndrome, but has always been integrated with other students.

"He is a very social guy, so that will, he will shrivel," Johnson said.

Other parents with kids in the program, like Christy Spadafore and Nellie Ratkewicz, feel like there should've been more transparency.

"We just feel we as parents with kids in special education just feel that there really wasn’t any in this process," Spadafore said.

"I think any special needs parents will say to you, but what about us? Why is there not room for us? Why are we an afterthought?" Ratkewicz said.

KSHB 41 reached out to the Park Hill School District. They said they've been working with special education students, parents and staff for the past few months gathering input to best fit their needs.

The district also said with around 1,300 special education students in their schools, only about 30 would be transferred to a new school.

"We’re not just talking about numbers and buildings, but we’re talking about students and teachers, and people," Spadafore said.

Above all, these parents just want to be part of the conversation. They've been a voice for their kids or their whole lives, and they'll continue to advocate for them.

The SEPAC meeting is Monday, April 14 at the Mid-Continent Public Library- Green Hills Library Center at 6:30 p.m.

