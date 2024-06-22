Photography Studio in KC helps empower through annual Selfie to Self-Love Challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In a time where social media often dictates our self-worth and body image, a local photography studio is helping encourage self-empowerment and self-love through their unique annual event.

Empowerment Studio has been transforming the way people see themselves, one selfie at a time.

"10 years ago us, would have a complete panic attack about our lives now," David Ezzell said. "It really is where we're supposed to be, and we do have the selfie challenge to thank for that.”

As a former participant, Ezzell said the challenge helped him find himself beyond the lens.

"I was in a really sort of transitional period in my life — I was just coming out," Ezzell said. "There was something about that challenge that I knew it was right for me at that time, and so I dove in. I posted every day all five challenges.”

The idea was started in 2019 by Kinzie Elizabeth, the owner of the studio.

For over a decade Elizabeth has been capturing picture-perfect moments through boudoir photography, a unique form that focus on ones beauty.

“I can see beauty in every single person that I photograph, including in people who can't always see it themselves," Elizabeth said.

The challenge, which runs from June 12 to June 28, invites individuals to take a selfie each day based on daily prompts.

Then each picture is published to a private Facebook group, where individuals compliment each other.

Elizabeth said the challenge goes beyond the lens.

“Every single person's first step is going to be different, right? Some people have been like, 'Oh, I think I want to take some selfies, but I don't know how,' and so for them my goal is that they show up and they take these selfies each day, and they end up with one photo at least that they really love of themselves."

For many, like Ezzell, the challenged helped him gain confidence, but most importantly self-love.

“One of the wonderful things about our community is that it is so not only inclusive, but generous and kind," he said. "And we really do support each other, and those compliments; when they start flooding your inbox, it's just the most amazing feeling."

