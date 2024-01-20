Pinball enthusiasts to compete in state-wide competition in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The top 16 Kansas pinball players are set to compete in the state’s annual pinball championship this weekend.

The International Flipper Pinball Association is hosting the 9th Annual IFPA State Championship Series finale the weekend of Jan. 20.

With over 1,000 players from across the United States, each contestant will be battling for their share of a $200,000 prize pool.

This is also the second year the IFPA is hosting the IFPA Women’s State Championship Series finale, with over 800 players from the United States.

“We have a lot of up and coming women,” said Keri Wing, who won the national Women’s Competition and placed in the Worlds Competition in Germany in 2023. “We’re trying to get more women involved, because it’s a pretty male-dominated hobby and sport.”

Courtest of Keri Wing Keri Wing poses at Worlds Championship in 2023.

Wing helps maintain and fix machines at the 403 Club, a bar full of pinball machines that’s also hosted Kansas’ state competition since 2014.

“When I tell people that we host the Kansas State Pinball Championship, they’re like, that’s such a thing?” said Artie Scholes, the owner of 403 Club. “Yes, it is.”

Scholes competed in his fair share of competitions in the past, but this year, he says he’s excited just to cheer people on.

“It’s cool to have the top people in the state here competing, and I think they enjoy it too,” Scholes said.

As a contestant set to compete in Saturday’s open tournament and Sunday’s women’s tournament, Wing is able to compete in her home away from home.

“I’m really honored to be able to work on the machines here now, it’s something I kind of dreamed of when I was a little kid,” Wing said.

Speaking of little kids, Scholes’ son, Oliver, was one of the players playing for fun at the 403 club Friday.

“I’m almost going to be eight, so I’ve been playing it since I was three years old,” Oliver said.

His time playing pinball has taught him multiple things, especially with a dad like Artie.

“More than playing against other people, you’re playing against the machine,” Scholes said.

He says this is why pinball players are so encouraging. In the pinball world, it’s easy to cheer each other on with a common goal.

“We’re friendly,” Wing said. “Friendly, but competitive.”

The 403 Club opens at 11 a.m. Saturday for the tournament and should remain open until each completion is over.

Based on his experience, he anticipates being there until 9 p.m.

Those who aren’t competing are welcome to watch, and he says those interested in learning to play for fun are encouraged to come year-round.

