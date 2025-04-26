Running of the Beds race in Lee's Summit supports families in need

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

The 2nd Annual Running of the Beds took over Summit Church in Lee’s Summit on Saturday.

The race was a friendly competition supporting a great cause: Flourish Furniture Bank, Kansas City’s only nonprofit furniture bank.

Twelve teams strapped in and transformed ordinary beds into extravagant racing machines.

“Nothing could go wrong racing beds on wheels, right?” Amy Cox, executive director of Flourish Furniture Bank, laughed during Saturday's race.

Participants echoed that sentiment.

“It was exhilarating! We really came out here for the charitable aspect of the event,” said Eric Brewer from Superior Moving Services. “Once the competition kicks in, it really gets you going!”

From pirate-themed beds to race car designs, teams went all out elevating the experience.

“Some teams get pretty competitive, while others are just here for the fun,” Cox said.

But amidst the spirited competition lay a serious purpose. The event raised over $50,000 to help families in need, something Brewer highlighted as incredibly important.

“There are not a lot of people who look out for the little guy anymore,” he said. “To see someone come through and furnish a full home for anyone in trouble is just spectacular.”

The event also served as a celebration and thank you to all of the partners that Flourish works with.

"Many families struggle to find stable housing, and we partner with over 80 agencies that serve those in need, including domestic violence shelters and organizations supporting veterans and youth aging out of the foster care system," Cox said.

As the beds crossed the finish line amid cheers and applause, it was clear that the event not only delivered a day full of fun but also a meaningful impact on the Kansas City community.

“We’re able to provide them an entire moving truck filled with furniture and home essentials for their living room, kitchen and bedrooms," Cox said. "For some of the kids we serve, it’s the first bed they ever had in their entire life.”

Thanks to the funds raised, Flourish will be able to furnish homes for 1,500 families.

