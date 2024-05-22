Saint Luke's oncologist who survived cancer raising money for cancer patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke’s Hospital oncologist and hematologist Dr. Furha Cossor started a fundraising campaign with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society , which funds research and financially supports patients.

“Research takes money, you know, and this is why I’m doing what I’m doing," Cossor said.

Inside her office, Cossor said she has seen patients turn away treatment because of the cost of altering their life for treatment.

“That’s a huge part of the worry that I see on these people’s faces when they come in," she said. “Because they are like, 'My whole life, it’s falling.'"

Her goal is to raise $100,000 by June 15. She is also a Visionary of the Year candidate.

Cossor also has a personal tie to the disease. Doctors diagnosed Cossor with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma while in college.

“At the age of 19, for better or for worse, we all think we are invincible," she said.

While traveling for treatments, Cossor stayed in school, received her degree and decided she wanted to be the one to lead others through their own cancer journey.

Cossor said her experience on the other side of a diagnosis impacts the way she practices medicine.

“I have a slightly softer hand with them; I do feel like I can relate to them in a way not a lot of other doctors in this field can relate to somebody because I’ve been in that chair,” she said. “I've been in that space where you are like, 'I can’t do this again.'"

No matter how many diagnoses Cossor gives, she treats the conversation like it is her first time.

“People deserve to go back to their regular life,” she said. “They deserve to live out the rest of their lives. I got to. I got very lucky. I want to give everybody else the same chance.”

If you would like to donate to Cossor’s campaign, click here .

—