Taylor Swift gifts scarf to 2 Chiefs fans during Super Wild Card game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift has made headlines this year for more than just her chart-topping singing and songwriting, but for her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games to support star tight end Travis Kelce.

Beth Lynch and Betsy Nacrelli were at team's Super Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins ready to bundle up, to be cold, and to win.

But they're kind of used to making the pieces fit.

“We specialize in gemstones, real silver with gold plating,” Betsy said.

Betsy owns and Beth works for Joya, a hand-crafted jewelry store in St. Louis, so they know what it’s like to work hard for their dreams.

Credit: Joya

“I really started to identify through Taylor's lyrics and her openness about being a woman, how hard it is to be a woman in a man's world, or just in business in general,” Betsy said.

But they had no idea they’d get to meet Taylor Swift herself.

“There was a lot of commotion kind of behind where our seats were, and we saw Donna Kelce come into the suite," Betsy said. "And I said, 'Guys, I think Taylor Swift is going to be sitting right behind us.'"

Beth and Betsy sat right in front of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Donna Kelce at the game.

“After that, we were high-fiving every single every play, every every touchdown," Beth said. "I mean, we were swag surfing with Taylor and Donna.”

Credit: Joya

They danced, laughed, and “high foured” the whole game, but somehow, it got even better.

“She goes, 'OK, you're a good luck charm, you need to have this,' and then she put the scarf around me," Beth said. "And I was like, 'Oh, I'm literally gonna die right now.'”

And so the world famous singer of a red scarf and friendship bracelets, gives her own scarf to a pair of best friends who run a jewelry store.

“I'm gonna get emotional talking about this, but a lot of what Taylor talks about overcoming adversity and overcoming so many of the challenges that you face as you grow, I think we can all identify with as women," Betsy said.

Those pieces just fit.

