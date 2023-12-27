'Tell one cohesive story': Kansas City-area organizations hard at work prepping for Kwanzaa celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday, Dec. 26, marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a holiday celebrating African American history and culture originally founded in 1966.

The seven-day secular celebration ends on Jan. 1, and includes seven guiding principles.

Each night, a candle is lit on the candle holder (Kinara). Families typically discuss each building principle and how it applies to their life.

There are a number of celebrations taking place both globally and locally, like the ones at the Gem Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.

The National Black United Front’s Kansas City chapter is spearheading a week’s worth of Kwanzaa events, and has done so for the past 42 years.

“Being consistent for our people is the greatest gift that we can give them,” said Shafeeqa Small, an event organizer with NBUFKC.

She says a key component of these celebrations is collaborating with other community organizations for these events, like the American Jazz Museum, which utilizes the Gem Theater. This collaboration aligns with Tuesday’s principle, Umoja (Unity).

“This is one of those times that we can come together and really kind of tell one cohesive story and share in one cohesive cultural tradition, really using the principles of Kwanzaa to back and support what our community should look like,” said James McGee, senior manager of Community Partnerships and Events at the American Jazz Museum.

There was also intentionality behind the location of these events in the city’s 18th and Vine district, an area known for it’s rich Black history.

With establishments like the jazz museum and Negro Leagues Baseball museum, it’s also a hot spot for tourism.

“There will be businesses here in Kansas City that people need to know about, and many of them start their year off with this boost in their sales and also in their exposure from Kwanzaa,” Small said.

In addition to an economic impact, Small says this year’s programming is centered around youth.

“It is a wonderful feeling to see these other generations,” she said.

Among the younger generation is her 15-year-old son, Lawson. He says his earliest memories of Kwanzaa date back to age four, but in the past few years, he’s accompanied his mother to each NBUFKC event.

“You just see so many people that can help you and inspire you, and if they can’t help, they can give you connections to other people," Lawson said. "You know, you just get a huge, broad community."

Small says he’d like to see more of his generation exposed to and educated about Kwanzaa so that his history can remain preserved.

“I think it’s more so of a fact that we know who we are and our roots and our traditions and stuff like that, and that they don’t die,” he said.

The remaining Kwanzaa dates, free events and corresponding principles are below (doors open at 6 for the African Markey vendors and the nightly program starts at 7 for December events):



Dec. 27: Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) — Presentation by Art in Motion

Dec. 28 (Collective Work and Responsibility): Ujima — Presentations by The Nia Project and Debate Kansas City

Dec. 29: Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics) — Presentation on the Buy Black Empowerment Initiative by NBUKC

Dec. 30: Nia (Purpose) — Presentation by A-Flat Orchestra

Dec. 31: Kuumba (Creativity) — Presentation by the American Jazz Museum

Jan. 1: Imani (Faith) — Community Feast, doors open at 2 p.m. & program starts at 3 p.m.

The address for the December events is the Gem Theater, 1615 East 18th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108, and Monday’s event is at the Nefertiti Ballroom at 1314 Quindaro Boulevard, Kansas City, Kansas 66104.

As far as who can attend, Small says no one's celebration or self-reflection during this holiday is off-limits.

"Everyone is welcome," she said.

