'This is what we needed': 4-year-old fighting rare disease gets surprise support from hundreds in Basehor

BASEHOR, Kan. — Danny Brooks looks like a typical 4 year old.

Katie Brooks Danny Brooks is 4 years old. He was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a genetic disease that causes a child's muscles to weaken, last year.

After spending nearly two hours with him, he showed KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson he had plenty of energy to go around.

Except, Danny's life isn't anything like what an average 4 year old has to deal with.

"Degenerate Muscle Disease (DMD), [it] breaks down your muscles, your heart and lungs," said Katie Brooks, Danny's mother.

Seven hospitalizations later, his parents found out this is why his tiny body was in pain so often.

"Heartbreaking. 30 years ago, they told people to go home and hug their children because they don’t survive this," Brooks said. "Thinking your child won’t live past 18 is absolutely devastating."

Katie Brooks Danny Brooks became the first child at Children's Mercy Hospital to undergo the first gene therapy procedure approved by the FDA to treat DMD.

They were losing hope until Danny became the first child in Kansas City to receive a new gene therapy procedure to treat his condition.



"To have something so incredibly manufactured in such an incredible time in his life was surreal for us," Brooks said.

What's even more shocking for all of them is seeing they are not alone.

Alyssa Jackson Katie Brooks and her son, Danny, watching a parade of hundreds of friends, family and strangers pass by in support.

A parade of hundreds of friends, family and strangers showed up for Danny. It started with a Facebook post.

"I don’t know Danny," a man who drove in from Lawrence said. "I have three children of my own and if my child was like that, I would hope we’d have support in that situation."

In times like this, when Danny isn’t aware of how different his life is, he has a village making sure that being four years old is all he has to worry about.

