Weeks away from new school year, kids receive Gift of Sole at KCMO PAL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Laying out an outfit the night before the start of a new school year is a tradition we all remember.

Now, some children from Kansas City, Missouri, will have fresh kicks to pair with their first-day outfits.

Kevin Holmes/KSHB 41 Students receive Gift of Sole at KCMO PAL

On Monday, KSHB 41's Gift of Sole initiative, spearheaded by anchor Kevin Holmes, distributed shoes at the Police Athletic League of KC thanks to the generosity of Kansas Citians.

KCPD Capt. Corey Carlisle spoke with Holmes about the difference a pair of shoes can make.

"A pair of shoes can bolster a kid's confidence, especially when we're getting ready to go into the new school year," he said. "The family can focus less on spending money on shoes, 'cause they're expensive these days."

