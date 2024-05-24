'We're building a community': Paralyzed advocate offers fit program for people with physical disabilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Working out is one of those activities that some people not only try to fit into their day but find it difficult to make a routine of.

For Jarod Keller, it’s not just getting to the gym that he struggles with daily.

An accident in 2017 changed his life.

"I dove into a pool and broke my neck," Keller said. "Floated to the surface and kinda drowned in the process. A friend of mine pulled me out and took me to KU hospital, and it was found I had a C5/C6 spinal cord injury. ... Couldn’t move my arms, legs, or anything."

Imagine going from being as active as you want to re-learning how to move.

"I’m trying to get back to doing everything I can, but just being able to walk to my car, mobility in general, I would like to be able to run and jump," Keller said. "That’s probably not going to be able to happen, but you never know."

That's what led him to Wesley Hamilton's free "Help me Fit" program at the nonprofit Disabled But Not Really.

"I’ll be honest, there isn’t a lot of experienced-based programs," Hamilton said. "When individuals come in, I’m not just someone trying to see a problem and trying to find a solution, I live this everyday."

The nonprofit's adaptive trainer Payton Nowlin said with each session, she gets to watch participants get stronger and stronger.

"People with disabilities face so many adverse health outcomes because exercise is typically harder, and sometimes there’s a lack of knowledge of what to do or they get out of a hospital or occupational therapy program like, 'What’s next?'"

Even though this program is just a part of someone’s journey, Keller notices a difference.

"It’s gotten to the point where I use my wheelchair a lot less and it’s only been eight weeks," he said.

The nonprofit's founder said they focus on physical as much as their mental well-being.

"We’re trying to help you fit in your new body, your new self, your identity that you want people to understand and know now," Hamilton said.

The fitness program just finished their spring cohort but applications are open for the fall.

