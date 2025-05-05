‘We’re grieving who she was,’ Olathe mother speaks out after a shooting injured her daughter

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

An Olathe family is breaking their silence after gun violence forever changed their lives.

“I think this is happening to a lot of other people, that nobody's talking about it,” said Kristy Luther, Brooke’s mom.

On April 17, 23-year-old Brooke Luther was enjoying a night at Two Trails Park in Olathe with friends when an armed man opened fire. Brooke was struck in the face. While police initially reported she was expected to survive, her loved ones say the road ahead is far more complicated than people may realize.

“It’s hard to define, because she was an innocent bystander,” said Shera McClelland, Kristy’s friend.

KSHB Shera McClelland and Kristy Luther

According to a press release by the Olathe Police Department, Brooke was transported to a hospital where she was expected to survive.

“There's no threat to the community, and she'll survive, you know, and we're sitting here like she has a breathing tube, she has, you know, a brain monitor,” said McClelland.

Brooke is a daughter, a friend, and most importantly, a mother to a young child.

“She was a really good mom,” Kristy said. “She was sweet, and caring, and thoughtful.”

Brooke Luther Brooke Luther

Loved ones are holding onto small victories—like Brooke being moved out of the ICU—but say the trauma is far from over. They’re grieving the Brooke they once knew, while also grappling with the emotional toll of her new reality.

“You go to sleep at night, and you can't shut your brain down, and you close your eyes and all you see is, you know this beautiful girl with tubes and staples,” said McClelland. "Those pictures don't go away.”

The man responsible for the shooting is in custody, yet the Luther family says they feel trapped in a jail of their own.

“I will forever be grateful that she's alive and that she's here with me,” said Luther. “It takes its toll.”

“We’re grieving who she was. We're grieving the pain that comes to this. We're grieving Oakley losing her mom,” said McClelland.

KSHB Kristy Luther and her granddaughter, Oakley.

Kristy and Shera are hoping Brooke’s story helps shine a light on the broader issue of gun violence.

“Every day, there’s another shooting,” McClelland said. “Why is this so easily accessible?”

The family is also seeking community support through a GoFundMe to help with Brooke’s medical expenses. They say they’re committed to keeping the conversation about gun violence alive—not just for Brooke, but for every family suffering in silence.

—

