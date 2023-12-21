'Who cares about us?': Fort Scott, Kansas, loses emergency department; officials work to replace it

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Ascension Via Christi Hospital shut down its emergency department in Fort Scott, Kansas, on Wednesday night.

According to a study from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, this makes them the 11th rural hospital in Kansas to close in 18 years.

Twenty-seven percent of hospitals in the state are at an immediate risk of closing.

It’s an issue hitting rural communities across the country with more than 600 hospitals at risk of closing in every state.

"Our first reaction is, 'Well who cares about us?'" said Anne Dare, who lives in Fort Scott. "It's a somber day not knowing what emergency healthcare will mean for those who need it."

While this is a shocking reality for some residents in Fort Scott, those who've lived there long enough remember going through this before.

"Mercy left in 2018-2019 and decided to shutter up the facility," Fort Scott Mayor Matthew Wells said.

The mayor said what's holding their city together is faith.

"I believe this is another opportunity for God to show how powerful he is, and what he can do when everyone else says it's not a possibility," Wells said.

The city faces legal hurdles in the process of trying to bring another provider in, including licensing and waiting on the federal government to pass legislation introduced by Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran.

It would expand requirements for previously closed rural hospitals to potentially re-open and apply for the Rural Emergency Hospital designation.

"That will allow us to legally apply for a rural emergency health access, however, we can’t wait for that bill to pass because that means relying on members of the House to get along for 10 minutes to pass a bill," said Robert Harrington, executive director for Bourbon County Regional Economic Development, Inc. (REDI).

Wells said requirements set by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandate a healthcare system must have a hospital within 35 miles of where they intend to operate.

He said they've had interest, including candidates outside of that zone. The city and county have pledged a $1.5 million subsidy together for a provider who meets all the requirements.

"There are hurdles that must be overcome," Wells said.

For emergency care, the drive for Fort Scott residents will be between 20 to 40 minutes. That includes across the state line in Nevada, Missouri.

"Every minute counts," said Teri Hulsey, Bourbon County's EMS director. "In our world, time is tissue."

Bourbon County EMS said they average five to seven calls a day.

The EMS director said they are fully staffed and ready to meet the need, but they do share the community's sentiments.

"The concern for the community not having healthcare here," Hulsey said.

Going forward, Hulsey said, the minute their second truck goes out, they will implement "all call."

That means all off-duty personnel will report to the station to man the other trucks.

For now, residents must cope with one less option for emergency health care.

"Healthcare will return to Fort Scott and we will be able to take care of these people," Wells said.

Some people want to have faith in their legislators and healthcare representatives to bring their hospital back, but the unknown is a feeling they can't ignore.

"What's next? I venture to guess there will be an ambulance call," Dare said.

Ascension Via Christi Health declined to make a spokesperson available for this story.

