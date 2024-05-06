William Jewell College addresses its history of slavery, segregation through freedom walk

LIBERTY, Mo — William Jewell College is acknowledging its past connection to slavery and segregation through what the college calls a freedom walk.

William Jewell’s Racial Reconciliation Commission placed four plaques throughout the quad, each representing a different point in time in the college’s history.

“We weren’t being invited or encouraged to participate in the various organizations or societies," said A.J. Byrd, a 1969 William Jewell graduate. “It was a lonesome experience.”

Byrd was among the first 75 Black students to get a diploma from William Jewell.

Their achievements are marked on one of the plaques he helped unveil Monday.

Other plaques include a list of Black employees who worked at the school at a time they couldn’t enroll, acknowledgment of the slaves who built the campus and slaveholders who led the college in its early years.

Dr. Rodney Smith is the vice president for access and engagement at William Jewell and is the chair of the Racial Reconciliation Commission, who made these plaques possible.

He said he hopes by listing names of people who should have been recognized long ago, current and future students of color know they are welcome.

“When students find belonging, achievement then follows,” Smith said. “If you are not fighting for place and space, then it frees you up to do what you are here to do.”

Tiffany Quinn is wrapping up her freshman year at William Jewell.

She said she is still finding her place on campus, but Black student groups and the Freedom Walk markers make an impact.

“Especially for me as a Black student here, I appreciate that I am able to learn more about the history," Quinn said. “Small things like that and continuing to approach those situations will make me feel more comfortable.”

Smith said the next step in the process for the commission is writing an additional historical document acknowledging all of the names now on plaques throughout campus.

The school hopes to use a historian who is also an alum of the college to publish the document.

