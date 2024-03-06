'Your vote is your voice': League of Women Voters Kansas City guides voters through election preparation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The League of Women Voters Kansas City is ensuring voters have the knowledge and resources needed to participate fully in the democratic process.

The non-partisan organization is actively engaging voters in a series of educational initiatives, aimed at empowering voters with the knowledge they need for the upcoming elections. Anne Calvert, president of the organization, said it's important to be informed.

“Democracy is the system in which we the people get a say in how our lives are run, in how the rules are made that affect our lives," Calvert said.

The League of Women Voters started in 1920; since then, their mission has been dedicated to educating voters on what to expect on the ballots and preparing them for election day, while also helping them register for registration deadlines.

“These are complicated issues and so it could take a little while to get all the information that you need to be an informed voter," Calvert said.

The League of Women Voters will be hosting multiple forums to help voters get to know some of the School Board Members up for election on April 2. Those forums are free and open to the public.

“Our local elections are a little bit more difficult so we do our best to collect information that we provide then at our Vote 411 site," Calvert said. "We ask the candidates questions, and we put their answers at Vote."

You can find a list of those forums on League of Women Voter'swebpage along with more information, including election dates.

