'You're going to see some wide eyes': 2 new elementary school buildings to open next week in NKC

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two new school buildings will open next week in the North Kansas City School District.

New buildings for Crestview Elementary and Nashua Elementary buildings will open on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

"This building just opens up so many more opportunities for our students, our staff, and our families," Nashua Elementary principal Courtney Minnich said.

For Minnich, this year is especially exciting.

"These new rooms are giving them so many more ways to get creative, and they're teaching 'get creative,' and how they group kids and really make learning fun,” she said.

The funding for both schools were part of a ballot issue back in April of 2022. Voters passed a bond to fund these two schools and more in the district.

"I think it's gonna be a real game changer for my students and for all the students that are attending North Kansas City schools," Kurt Austin said.

Austin's kids will go to the new Crestview Elementary School.

He’s also the vice president of the North Kansas City Schools PTA Council.

"I think you're going to see some wide eyes on Tuesday morning when they get off the school buses and walk into the building,” he said. "When you have that large of a district, you get a lot of buildings to maintain, but also a lot of buildings to keep up with and stay ahead of the trends.”

Kurt is excited for his kids to be part of the school’s newest chapter.

"They served generations of students previously, and now these new buildings will serve generations of students moving forward,” he said.

