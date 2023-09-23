Youth entrepreneurs take spotlight at Big Ideas Foundation panel in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four entrepreneurs currently in middle and high school received $250 and free laptops at an event focused on empowering young people interested in business in Kansas City, Missouri.

The newly-formed Big Ideas Foundation hosted a youth entrepreneur panel Friday at Keystone CoLAB. The event gave each of the entrepreneurs a chance to highlight their business, learn from a successful entrepreneur and inspire others.

Chris Goode, founder of Ruby Jean’s Juicery, spoke to the panelists about finding their purpose.

Here’s a list of the four entrepreneurs:

Akeem Wilson, Jr.

The 12-year-old attending Crossroads Preparatory Academy founded Akeem’s Sweet World. He sells freeze-dried candies like Skittles, Milk Duds and ice cream sandwiches. He also rents bounce houses and operates snow cone machines and all the other carnival necessities

Corinne Williams

Another 12-year-old, Williams hasn’t established a business yet. She’s interested in computers, photography and helping others - maybe through a tutoring program. The Raytown Middle School student said she gets a lot of inspiration from her father.

Gabrielle Evans

The Olathe North High School sophomore built Camp NSpire. The business will host its first educational camp for students in March 2024, during spring break. Evans also offers an experiment kit subscription where recipients receive a new STEAM-related project in the mail every month.

Natis Kincaid

Kincaid established Natis’ Lemonade Stand nearly five years ago. The 14-year-old student at University Academy said her lemonade sold out at her very first pop-up event. Ever since, she’s been adding new flavors: strawberry is the crowd favorite.

Dontavious Young, owner of Equal Minded Cafe, launched Big Ideas Foundation this year. With the help of Arrest Bank, PCs for People and other partners, the organization held its first event Friday. Young plans to raise money to give more scholarships to young entrepreneurs and establish programs to help them achieve their business dreams. Big Ideas accepts donations via PayPal.