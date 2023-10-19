Youth Resiliency Center provides safe haven and support to vulnerable youth"

PARKVILLE, Mo — A local nonprofit organization, is dedicated to providing essential services and support to young people with traumatic pasts, as well as those who have run away or are experiencing homelessness.

The Youth Resiliency Center's mission is to create a safe and nurturing environment for young people who have faced adversity and found themselves without a stable home. The organization operates a shelter in Parkville, Missouri that provides temporary housing, access to clean clothes and services to help rebuild their lives. This immediate support often becomes a crucial turning point for young individuals in desperate need.

“I went through some trials and tribulations at home, so I ended up in a rough spot. At that time I was a junior in high school," said Mia Scott, former member of the program. "With being in the program I was able to achieve a lot."

Beyond the basic necessities, the center offers comprehensive counseling and therapeutic services to address the emotional scars and trauma that many of these youth have endured. Scott said it was a shinning light for her in a moment when she most needed it.

“I was going through the hardship that I was going through, it felt, at that time I'm 17, so it was like I don't know nothing about nothing, like it was a pretty difficult time so it was just like at that point, it's like you're looking for guidance but at that time I was also like a stubborn."

Teens that come through the program are equipped with the campus's Youth Resiliency Center to help them transition back into the community. They have access to computer labs, a gym, art classes, mental health services and much more.

“I wouldn't be where I am today. So, I came to this program when I was 17. I'm now 24. I have a daughter. I own my own business. I've had some college experience, like I'm stable," said Scott.

To learn more about the Youth Resiliency Center and how you can contribute, visit their website at synergyservices.org.

