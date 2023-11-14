Zach Thomas announces bid for Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney, sets up rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The runner-up in the 2020 election for Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney announced Tuesday he plans to make another attempt to unseat incumbent Steve Howe.

Zach Thomas came up short in his 2020 bid against Howe, but the race was close, with Howe picking up 51.7% of the vote compared to Thomas’ 48.16%.

In a press release Tuesday announcing his campaign, Thomas referenced his 2020 campaign.

“The work we did in 2020 spurred change, but there is more to be done,” Thomas said in the release.

According to his campaign website, Thomas was raised in Lenexa by Indian immigrants. He attended Holy Spirit Catholic School, Rockhurst High School, Vanderbilt University in Nashville and finally the University of Kansas Law School. He’s operated a private practice since 2014.

Howe announced his re-election plans in July. He's held the position of district attorney since 2008.

