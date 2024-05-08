Zum Services holds hiring event for bus drivers, attendants for Kansas City Public Schools district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With just a few weeks before the end of the school year, some school districts are already prepping for next year.

Zum Services say it's never too early to make sure there are enough school bus drivers in Kansas City.

“Educators' jobs are to educate the students in the classrooms, but the school bus drivers are the ones getting them to and from school," said Richard Lindell, with Zum Services.

Lindell said Zum Services is looking to hire 110 bus drivers along with 50 bus attendants for the Kansas City Public Schools district.

“For those that are here today, we are able to process their applications and even have some of them leave with a conditional offer letter," Lindell said. “So they know leaving the job site today that they have a job ready to go when school leaves this fall."

Lindell says the company is willing to work with people who have no experience as well as those who already have a commercial driver's license.

Zum Services is hoping to be a drive home the message that driving a school bus is truly rewarding.

"Those are some of the perks that the drivers are going to have," Lindell said. "You know drivers spend about 80 and 90 percent of their day on the bus, so we want to make sure they have a great environment inside the bus while they are driving."

