A veteran in Nevada received quite the surprise when a local dealership gifted him with a free car.

The former owners of a 2006 Toyota Rav-4 decided to give an auto repair shop the car because they didn't want it anymore.

Not wanting to get rid of the car, mechanics thought it would be great to fix it up and give it to a veteran.

For the past several weeks, mechanics have been working on it.

This is the sixth year the auto shop has rehabbed a used car and handed the keys over to a veteran.