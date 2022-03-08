Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

CDC adds Thailand, New Zealand, Hong Kong to COVID high-risk list

Virus Outbreak New Zealand
Brett Phibbs/AP
A health worker gives out Rapid Covid-19 antigen self-test kits at the Waipareira Trust drive-in Covid-19 testing station in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Back in August 2021, New Zealand's government put the entire nation into lockdown after a single community case of coronavirus was detected. On Tuesday, when new daily cases hit a record of nearly 24,000, officials told healthcare workers they could go back to work in understaffed COVID-19 wards even if they were mildly sick themselves. (Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP)
Virus Outbreak New Zealand
Posted at 3:46 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 16:46:21-05

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising travelers to avoid New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

On Monday, the agency moved the three destinations to their highest travel advisory level because of "very high" levels of COVID-19.

According to The Washington Post, New Zealand was set to ease its COVID restrictions. Still, due to COVID cases spiking dramatically in the last few days, going from a few hundred to more than 22,000 cases on Friday, NPR reported.

CNN reported that Hong Kong has also seen a rise in cases, with more than 312,000 cases reported in the past two weeks.

The Associated Press reported that Thailand announced in January that it would begin last month to ease entry requirements for vaccinated visitors.

The agency moves countries to level 4 when they report more than 500 new coronavirus cases over the past 28 days per 100,000 people.

According to the agency's COVID risk map, there are currently 135 countries marked level 4.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!