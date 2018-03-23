Man charged in connection to death of child on Schlitterbahn waterslide

KANSAS CITY, Kansas – A man has been charged in connection to the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt Waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark.

Tyler A. Miles, 29, has been charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter in Wyandotte County District Court. He’s scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge Friday.

A source told Scripps sister TV station KSHB Miles was the assistant park manager at the time of Schwab's death.

Miles turned himself in Friday. At this time no other employees are charged in this case.

In a statement to KSHB, Schlitterbahn said their review of the incident did not show any evidence of criminal conduct: