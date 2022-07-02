Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that gave some abortion clinics confidence to resume performing abortions.

The order handed down Friday night by the state's highest court comes just days after some abortion providers rushed to resume services. A lower court order issued this week by a Houston judge had reassured some doctors that they could temporarily resume abortions up to six weeks into pregnancy.

Before that, doctors had stopped performing abortions in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional right to abortion.