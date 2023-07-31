Alleged Olathe East shooter receives 2-week continuance in court Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jaylon Elmore, the 19-year-old accused in a shooting that injured a school resource officer and a former assistant principal at Olathe East High School last year, appeared in court Monday.

During the hearing, Elmore was granted a two-week continuance, his second since May.

Prosecutors charged Elmore with one count of attempted capital murder for shooting Olathe East SRO Erik Clark.

Kaleb Stoppel, who was assistant principal/athletic director for Olathe East, was also injured in the shooting when Clark returned fire toward Elmore.

The shooting occurred on March 4, 2022, when school administrators received a report from another student Elmore had a gun.

Stoppel and a female administrator were questioning Elmore, and he refused to let them search his bag.

Clark was then called to the office, which is when Elmore allegedly grabbed his gun and began shooting, according to court documents.

After Monday's continuance, Elmore is due back in court at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 14 for a scheduling conference.

