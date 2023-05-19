Watch Now
One Tank Trips: Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum

Explore the legacy of the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum
Daisha Jones, KSHB 41
Posted at 5:00 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 06:00:08-04

ATCHISON, Kan. — From growing up in Atchison, Kansas, to soaring into worldwide fame, Amelia Earhart's legacy has left a permanent mark on the world of aviation and women's history.

The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum features "Muriel" the world's last Lookheed Electra-10-E, the identical plane that Earhart flew for her final flight, along with 14 interactive STEM and history storytelling exhibits.

The museum partnered with an award-winning Kansas-based experiential design, build and technology firm called Dimensional Innovations to not only bring Earhart's legacy to life, but also to honor her accomplishments with a museum fit for a trailblazer.

Enter a full-scale replica of "Muriel's" cockpit, flip through Amelia's digitized scrapbook, pilot a virtual reality recreation of Earhart's historic 1932 transatlantic flight and more.

Tickets for adults cost $15 dollars, while children 4-12 cost $8 and kids 3 and under are free.

The VR flight experience is $5 per person.

