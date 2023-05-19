One Tank Trips: Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum

ATCHISON, Kan. — From growing up in Atchison, Kansas, to soaring into worldwide fame, Amelia Earhart's legacy has left a permanent mark on the world of aviation and women's history.

The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum features "Muriel" the world's last Lookheed Electra-10-E, the identical plane that Earhart flew for her final flight, along with 14 interactive STEM and history storytelling exhibits.

The museum partnered with an award-winning Kansas-based experiential design, build and technology firm called Dimensional Innovations to not only bring Earhart's legacy to life, but also to honor her accomplishments with a museum fit for a trailblazer.

Enter a full-scale replica of "Muriel's" cockpit, flip through Amelia's digitized scrapbook, pilot a virtual reality recreation of Earhart's historic 1932 transatlantic flight and more.

Tickets for adults cost $15 dollars, while children 4-12 cost $8 and kids 3 and under are free.

The VR flight experience is $5 per person.

