One Tank Trips: Cave Spring Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As we enter warmer months, outdoor fun is a great idea for the entire family.

Cave Spring Park is perfect for those who love nature and want to get active outside. It is also a National Historic Landmark, maintained by the Cave Spring Association in partnership with the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department.

Cave Spring Park offers a 4.5-mile trail, a small cave that you can go inside, a waterfall, stone chimneys that are hundreds of years old, and picnic and play areas. Dogs are allowed on leashes, and the park is free and open to the public.

Guided hikes and educational programs are available.