ONE TANK TRIPS: Daisha Jones visits Fire Lake Soapery in Paola, Kansas

PAOLA, Kan. — One Tank Trips continues this week with a visit to the Fire Lake Soapery in Paola, Kansas.

Fire Lake Soapery makes all natural, non-toxic, zero-waste products, including cold-pressed soaps, cleaning supplies, dog products, kids soaps and laundry detergent.

With over 30 signature scents, as well as blends, each bar of soap is made with organic olive oil, coconut oil, castor oil, and meadowfoam.

They have a manufacturing plant on site which allows them to make all of their products in house.

Not only can you shop for your favorite scents, but you can also take tours and classes. Visitors can take a candle making class, a sugar scrub class or you can learn to stamp soaps.

Fire Lake Soaperyoffers seasonal and personalized items as well.

You can also find their products in over one thousand retail shops across the United States and in five different countries.

If you would like to visit or shop online, click HERE.

