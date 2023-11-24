Watch Now
One Tank Trips | Daisha visits Bricktionary: The Ultimate LEGO A-Z

Bricktionary is inspired by simple letters and boundless imagination for all to enjoy!
Posted at 5:00 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 06:00:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest touring exhibition to make a stop at Union Station is Bricktionary: The Ultimate LEGO A-Z.

Now through March 31, guests can see over 150 LEGO creations, explore different galleries and get hands-on experience through interactive build zones.

Visitors have the chance to build a LEGO brick model and test it against the Bricktionary earthquake machine.

Each guest will be invited to participate in a custom community art project built entirely with LEGO!

For more information, click HERE.

