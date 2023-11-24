One Tank Trips | Daisha visits Bricktionary: The Ultimate LEGO A-Z

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest touring exhibition to make a stop at Union Station is Bricktionary: The Ultimate LEGO A-Z.
Now through March 31, guests can see over 150 LEGO creations, explore different galleries and get hands-on experience through interactive build zones.
Visitors have the chance to build a LEGO brick model and test it against the Bricktionary earthquake machine.
Each guest will be invited to participate in a custom community art project built entirely with LEGO!
