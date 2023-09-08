One Tank Trips: Daisha visits Merchant Square

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Experience an endless variety of unique things at Merchant Square in Independence.

The over 50,000-square-foot marketplace features over 400 local merchants all under one roof.

You can find things like antiques, furniture, home decor, collectibles and more.

Each space is rented out by different vendors — they set the prices for the items they want to sell.

Coming soon, the marketplace will be adding food to the list of things you can enjoy, with American Way Market set to open. The food joint will offer barbecue, sandwiches and salads.

Merchant Square has a goal of making sure each visitor has a wonderful shopping experience.

