Watch Now
NewsOne Tank Trips

Actions

One Tank Trips: Daisha visits Moon Marble Company

KC-area shop aims to keep nostalgia alive
Daisha Moon Marble.png
Jacob Morgan/KSHB
Daisha Moon Marble.png
moon marble company
moon marble company
moon marble company
moon marble company
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 06:00:00-04

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Moon Marble Company is a unique shop that offers all things marbles, toys, games and collectibles.

Owner Bruce Breslow holds demonstrations for visitors to see how marbles are made, explaining the process of glass working, the history of marbles and throwing in silly jokes every now and again.

When you walk in, you will notice there is no empty wall or shelf. The quirky decorations, along with marbles of all colors and sizes, add to the fun vibes visitors experience.

For store hours, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo