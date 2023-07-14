One Tank Trips: Daisha visits Moon Marble Company

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Moon Marble Company is a unique shop that offers all things marbles, toys, games and collectibles.

Owner Bruce Breslow holds demonstrations for visitors to see how marbles are made, explaining the process of glass working, the history of marbles and throwing in silly jokes every now and again.

When you walk in, you will notice there is no empty wall or shelf. The quirky decorations, along with marbles of all colors and sizes, add to the fun vibes visitors experience.

