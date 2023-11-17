ONE TANK TRIPS | Daisha visits Nana's Tiny Town in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Kan. — A new, hands-on children's play center has opened in southern Johnson County.

Nana's Tiny Town is a vibrant main-street themed wonderland, where children aged six months and up engage in imaginative and social play. Opening Day is set for 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 24.

The play space features opportunities for pretend ice cream scooping in the sweet shop, working on mini-truck engines in the mechanic's garage and even racing pedal cars through pretend streets. The goal is to allow children to unleash their imagination in an environment that fosters creativity and social play.

Nana's Tiny Town has day passes, multi-day passes, along with monthly and annual memberships. They also offer birthday party packages to fit every budget. You can also expect specialty classes and clubs for kids such as, chess club, Lego club, craft club and board game bashes.

Next-door you will find "Pop's Sweet Shop" where you can grab a scoop of ice cream or other sweet treats before or after play at Nana's Tiny Town.

For more information, click HERE.

To make your reservation, call 913-200-3455