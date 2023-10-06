One Tank Trips | Daisha visits Trans World Airlines Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trans World Airlines led the way as one of America's major airlines from 1930 to 2001.

The influence TWA has had on the world and locally is one that history can't ignore.

The TWA Museum, located at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, aims to honor the history and legacy of the airline company that led the way for 75 years.

TWA was the very first company to gain around-the-world certification, and the first airline to apply to go to the moon.

While touring the museum, you can expect to see the main gallery which highlights the early history of the company and its employees.

They also have a memorial room that honors the lives lost of our military and TWA founders.

You can stop by their education rooms that not only offer classes and learning opportunities, but also highlights the hard work put in to be able to fly.

For those who never had the opportunity to fly TWA, they recreated their ambassador club for folks to see and can also be used a conference room.

Get an up close look at how flight attendants were trained and prepared for emergency situations by stepping onto their Boeing 707/727 cabin trainer.

For more information or to schedule your visit, click visit this link.

