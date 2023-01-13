One Tank Trips: Double Tap KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Double Tap KC is a virtual reality arcade and pub in the River Market.

With over 60 beers, specialty hand-crafted cocktails and the famous 50 States 50 Bombs menu, customers can compete against their friends while enjoying food and drinks.

The arcade features over 50 games, including virtual escape rooms where everything you know about a traditional escape room is put into virtual reality.

When visiting, you select your experience — arcade or escape room — and pick your lane based on the number of people in your party.

A standard lane comes with 2 "Vive Pro VR" headsets and room for 5 people to sit.

A premium lane comes with 3 "Vive Pro VR" headsets and room for 8-10 people to sit.

A party lane comes with 5 "Vive Pro VR" headsets and room for 10-15 people to sit.

Reservations can be secured online with a credit or debit card.