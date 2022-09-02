One Tank Trips: Hawaii Fluid Art Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Hawaii Fluid Art , their mission statement is to inspire and nurture the human spirit one painting at a time.

Hawaii Fluid Art is a local art gallery, jewelry store and artisan market that offers unique art classes for all ages.

From fluid art, to resin and jewelry making classes, there are plenty of different experiences to pick from.

Fluid art is a painting technique that uses free flowing acrylic and sometimes powder or inks.

The resin art technique uses a chemical called epoxy and combines it with different color pigments.

You will find local artwork and items from Hawaii for sale when you walk through the doors.