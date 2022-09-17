One Tank Trips: Johnson County Museum

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Museum is located inside the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park, Kansas.

The museum began as an all-volunteer organization in 1967, and works to preserve the county's history by telling stories of the past, present and future.

Visitors can expect an in-depth look into Johnson County through the history of land, policies and people.

There are tons of artifacts and interactive learning opportunities throughout the museum.

It also has a kidscape space which is a history-based play area for the kids.