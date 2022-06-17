One Tank Trips: Lake Jacomo Marina

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Jackson County has four lakes, Longview, Blue Springs, Prairie Lee and Lake Jacomo.

One stop for summer fun is Lake Jacomo, where they offer pedal boats, pontoon boats, kayaks, canoes, fishing and an opportunity to feed the fish.

Lake Jacomo is a limited-horsepower regulated lake, which allows for a more relaxed experience.

When you visit , you can rent specialty pedal boats for $30 dollars an hour and it seats up to five people. Regular pedal boats are $25 dollars per hour and seat four people.

The pontoon boats seat up to 10 people and start at $50 dollars an hour.

If you do want to go fishing, they have a bait and tackle shop to purchase anything you may need.