ONE TANK TRIPS: Maya The Exhibition at Kansas City's Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mayans were known for developing the science of astronomy, calendar systems, and hieroglyphic writing, along with being one of the most advanced civilizations in history.

Union Station is bringing that culture and history to Kansas City with the Maya Exhibition.

The project was running three months behind as Union Station worked with the government in Guatemala to bring the artifacts to the states.

The final agreement was that Union Station will give $.75 cents of every ticket sale to the people of Guatemala to build a museum in Antigua.

As you explore the exhibit you will see those artifacts along with learning the history and hearing the stories of the people who once lived in one of the most studied and advanced civilizations in history.

For ticket information, click HERE.

—