One Tank Trips: Medicine's Hall of Fame & Museum

Posted at 5:46 AM, Mar 18, 2022
SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Medicine's Hall of Fame & Museum offers visitors the opportunity to learn about medical history, the advancement of medicine and those who contributed to it throughout the years.

Curator of the non-profit museum, Dr. Bruce Hodges, has been collecting artifacts from all over the world for over 50 years. His contributions are 95% of what you will see throughout the museum.

From an iron lung to medicine bottles with their original contents, visitors can see the more than 4,500 medical artifacts from over 21 different countries.

The museum is open daily from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are $8. Visit the museum's website to learn more.

