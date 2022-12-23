One Tank Trips: Museum of Deaf History, Arts & Culture

OLATHE, Kan. — The Museum of Deaf History, Arts & Culture aims to educate the community about the rich heritage and experience of being deaf .

As the only independently run museum of this type in the United States, the museum's board is made up entirely of deaf people.

The establishment celebrates the contributions deaf people have made to the world as well as introduces the community to their culture.

When you walk through the doors, you notice the ASL model on the wall made by world-renowned deaf artist Chuck Baird.

Baird taught the community how to celebrate and preserve deaf culture and the identity of deaf people through his art.

As you continue to tour the museum, you can expect to learn about sign language — how and when it originated.

You will also learn about the contributions that deaf people have made that impact your everyday life.