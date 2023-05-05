One Tank Trips: Museum of Odd

LAWRENCE, Kan. — There is no place quite like it — the Museum of Odd features a unique blend of trinkets and oddities.

From a young age, Randy Walker has collected and sold odd trinkets.

His grandfather would take him to look for "treasure," which kick-started his hobby.

From Elvis memorabilia to sock monkeys, no matter where you look throughout the museum, you will surely find something "odd."

If you would like to visit, please call Randy to book an appointment.

