One Tank Trips: Popculture Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream

Popculture Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream offers a tasting wall of popcorn with over 45 popcorn flavors and award-winning ice cream featuring 16 different flavors.

Popculture first opened in 2017 as a single Parkville, Missouri, storefront, before Justin and Melody Woo purchased the shop in 2019.

Now, they have locations in Overland Park and inside Harrah's Casino in Kansas City, Missouri.

The owners are currently working with the Raymore-Peculiar School District on their lead center, which gives students experience in business.

Not only do they offer plenty of flavor options, but they also offer custom labels to put on the popcorn.