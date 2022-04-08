One Tank Trips: Sheep, cheese and tours at Green Dirt Farm

WESTON, Mo. — Green Dirt Farm is a sheep dairy that focuses on milking sheep to make cheese.

Founder, Sarah Hoffman began selling her cheeses in 2008. From there, the business grew. They have developed new cheeses and won many awards.

A big focus of theirs is safety and conservation. They are animal welfare approved, meaning they treat their animals in a humane way, and they are also on track to becoming a regenerative farm.

Green Dirt Farm offers tours that include a guided look at the pastures, a glimpse inside their milking parlor and a view into the cheese kitchen, followed by a tasting of three cheeses.

Tours last about one hour and cost $15 dollars per person.

They also have seasonal events along with their cafe and retail shop.

The events range from full course meals with tastings, to pairings and private events incorporating local food and local chefs.

Green Dirt Farm cafe offers cheeses, ice cream made on their farm, as well as sandwiches and charcuterie boards.