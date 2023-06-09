Watch Now
NewsOne Tank Trips

Actions

One Tank Trips: Spider-Man Beyond Amazing

Spider-Man is brought to life at latest Union Station exhibit
spiderman at union station
Daisha Jones, KSHB
spiderman at union station
spiderman at union station
spiderman at union station
spiderman at union station
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 06:00:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing — The Exhibition" at Union Station brings a comic book classic to life.

Union Station has never done a superhero exhibit, but after learning about the storyline and different aspects from the character of Spider-Man to the creators, artists and writers, they knew they wanted to bring the immersive experience to Kansas City.

When you visit, you will learn all about the 61-year history behind the masked hero including original art, interactive displays, photo opportunities and more.

The goal is to show you the story of how a superhero can command worldwide attention all while having fun.

The opening of the exhibit comes at the same time as the release of critically-acclaimed "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which is also critically acclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo