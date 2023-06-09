One Tank Trips: Spider-Man Beyond Amazing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing — The Exhibition" at Union Station brings a comic book classic to life.

Union Station has never done a superhero exhibit, but after learning about the storyline and different aspects from the character of Spider-Man to the creators, artists and writers, they knew they wanted to bring the immersive experience to Kansas City.

When you visit, you will learn all about the 61-year history behind the masked hero including original art, interactive displays, photo opportunities and more.

The goal is to show you the story of how a superhero can command worldwide attention all while having fun.

The opening of the exhibit comes at the same time as the release of critically-acclaimed "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which is also critically acclaimed.

