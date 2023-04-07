One Tank Trips: Tea Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tea Market opened in 2002 with hopes of bringing tea culture to Kansas City.

Founder and executive director Stacie Robertson is a certified tea specialist, certified holistic health coach, wellness lifestyle educator, teacher, speaker and master blender.

Her goal is to implement her expertise into her tea shop through education.

You will find over 125 loose-leaf teas, sorted based on what benefits customers are searching for, in addition to tea products, samples and a tea bar, where you can get any of the teas as an iced or hot latte.

Tea-making items, natural sweet treats, local honey, essential oils and take-home kits are also available for purchase.

For more information and "Edutainment," click HERE.

